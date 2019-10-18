Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Centamin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.