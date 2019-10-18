Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Get Celsion alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Celsion has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 1,489.20%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.