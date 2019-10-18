Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas raised its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 239,800 shares during the quarter. Celgene comprises 16.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Celgene were worth $61,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 263,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,822. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

