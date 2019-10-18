CECONOMY AG/ADR’s (MTTRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CECONOMY AG/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:MTTRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

