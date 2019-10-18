CBRE Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 91,934 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 79,843% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $22,323,129.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,321,000 after acquiring an additional 110,348 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 296,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 91,635 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

