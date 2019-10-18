Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $636.41 Million

Analysts predict that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will report sales of $636.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $623.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $658.70 million. Catalent posted sales of $551.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. Catalent has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.64 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 340.9% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 104,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 80,782 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $379,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,691 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

