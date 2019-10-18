Castle (CSTL) Price Up 60.8% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Castle has a total market cap of $37,036.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00856809 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000152 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001069 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,372,601 coins and its circulating supply is 15,016,790 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

