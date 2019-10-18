Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRZO. Johnson Rice lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

CRZO opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

