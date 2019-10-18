Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €22.50 by UBS Group

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €22.50 ($26.16) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.68 ($20.56).

Carrefour stock opened at €15.35 ($17.85) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €15.84. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

