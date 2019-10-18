Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives C$110.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJT. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cormark boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Laurentian cut Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.23, for a total value of C$1,032,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$630,650.40.

Cargojet stock opened at C$96.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$65.25 and a 52 week high of C$109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$97.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

