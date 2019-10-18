Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to post $351.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.07 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $340.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CATM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of CATM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.45. 7,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $471,850. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the third quarter worth about $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 121.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 486,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 63,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.