Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

CAPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,048. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.63% and a negative return on equity of 270.78%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

