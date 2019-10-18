Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 88 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.48.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $176.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

