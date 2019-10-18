Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 117.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $9.10 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.