Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after buying an additional 61,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 34.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,668,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $407,321,000 after buying an additional 949,047 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 105,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 85,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $132.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.98. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

