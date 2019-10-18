Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 6,212,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,109,000 after purchasing an additional 331,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,709,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 247,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

