Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after purchasing an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon acquired 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $89.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

