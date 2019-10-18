Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Cantel Medical reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.60 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

CMD stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $63.47 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

