Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canon from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $26.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. Canon has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Canon had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Analysts expect that Canon will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canon by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,698,000 after buying an additional 134,925 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of Canon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 219,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 155,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

