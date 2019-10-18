Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Campbell Soup news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 52,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 52,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

