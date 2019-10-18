Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,953 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.05% of Unitil worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

