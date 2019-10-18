Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 60.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $239.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $187.08 and a one year high of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average of $259.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.94, for a total value of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,023.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,137 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $260.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.32.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

