Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 60.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ANET opened at $239.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $187.08 and a one year high of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average of $259.81.
In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.94, for a total value of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,023.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,137 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $260.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.32.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
