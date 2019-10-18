Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 3,682 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,393,000 after purchasing an additional 126,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 97,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 67,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,062,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 944,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 101,302 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Marten Transport stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

