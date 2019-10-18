Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 598,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 129,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 69,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 48,400 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $532,884.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 35,500 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $387,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,634.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $421.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sterling Construction’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

