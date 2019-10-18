Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 37,366 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.76. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $243.19 million for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

