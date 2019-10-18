Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 7,993 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Nomura increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

