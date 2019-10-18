Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 92,384 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,384 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.24% of Invitation Homes worth $38,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $83,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $194,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

