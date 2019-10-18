Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 79,537 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,537 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 124,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $130.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8235 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.