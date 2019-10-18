Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AXA Equitable by 81.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 837,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 376,984 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in AXA Equitable by 46.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in AXA Equitable by 5.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in AXA Equitable by 2.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 238,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AXA Equitable by 111.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NYSE:EQH opened at $21.44 on Friday. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

