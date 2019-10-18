Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,646,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,752 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc makes up about 1.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $44,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

KKR stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.