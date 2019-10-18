Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,213.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 81,018 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,947,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

NYSE:HII opened at $212.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $242.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

