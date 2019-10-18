Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.05

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.02. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 4,705 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 9.1%.
About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
