Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.05

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.02. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 4,705 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

Get Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 9.1%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 632,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 173,948 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 125,841 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 199,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,335,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 45,336 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.