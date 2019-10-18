Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Short Interest Update

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 872,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCMP. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Shares of CCMP opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $82.24 and a 1 year high of $148.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,611.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $357,963.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

