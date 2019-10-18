C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.53. 49,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

