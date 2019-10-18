BT Group – CLASS A’s (BT.A) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BT.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank lowered their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 256.67 ($3.35).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 203.55 ($2.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen bought 584,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £998,640 ($1,304,900.04). Also, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total value of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.