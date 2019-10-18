Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.65

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.65 and traded as high as $56.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $55.86, with a volume of 56,951 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEP.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CSFB cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion and a PE ratio of 128.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

