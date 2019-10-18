Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2019 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 214.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,804.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17,500.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.