Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT at $15.00

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 376,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,038. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

