Brokerages Set Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Target Price at $5.75

Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

GCAP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gain Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price target on Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCAP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 5,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,792. Gain Capital has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

