Brokerages Set Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Price Target at GBX 395

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 395 ($5.16).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.93) price objective (up from GBX 422 ($5.51)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 371 ($4.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of LON:CSP traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 366.60 ($4.79). 1,065,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 359.60 ($4.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 321.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 310.18.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

