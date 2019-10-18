Brokerages Set Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) PT at $20.75

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Carbon Black from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 price target on shares of Carbon Black and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other Carbon Black news, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 123,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $2,841,151.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,254 shares of company stock worth $5,988,904. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Carbon Black during the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carbon Black by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Carbon Black by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carbon Black by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBLK remained flat at $$26.04 during midday trading on Friday. Carbon Black has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carbon Black will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

