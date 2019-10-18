Brokerages Set ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Target Price at $67.50

Shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

ATNI has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on shares of ATN International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $903.31 million, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. ATN International has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. ATN International had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ATN International by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in ATN International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ATN International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 217,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in ATN International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.