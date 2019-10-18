Brokerages Set $26.00 Target Price for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consol Energy an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEIX. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CEIX stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $419.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $350.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 519.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

