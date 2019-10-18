Brokerages Expect Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $232,003.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,561 shares of company stock valued at $458,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 202.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 446.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,927. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $329.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

