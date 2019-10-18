Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SILK. Argus began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

SILK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 140,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $24,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

