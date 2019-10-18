Brokerages Expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.79.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $107.46 and a 12-month high of $259.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 166.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Paycom Software by 31.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 28.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

