Brokerages Expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report sales of $15.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.08 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $88.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.27 million to $143.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $10.55 million to $132.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 1,596,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of -2.99. Moderna has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

