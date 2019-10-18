Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

MPW stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

In other news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,588,610.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,464 shares of company stock worth $6,603,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

