Brokerages Expect KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $21.42 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned KLX Energy Services an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

KLXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 182,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,434. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.05 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. KLX Energy Services’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, CEO Amin J. Khoury bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 33,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $384,206.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 226,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,603 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

