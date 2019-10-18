Brokerages Expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.02. Chegg reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chegg.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
CHGG stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.22, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Chegg has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.
In other Chegg news, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $369,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,334.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 306,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,042,893 shares of company stock worth $42,450,884. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1,834.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chegg by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
